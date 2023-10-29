South Africa pushes for early renewal of Agoa

Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel wants to secure the early renewal of the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) agreement due to expire in 2025.

This after uncertainty on whether South Africa’s access for duty free entry into the US market would be renewed.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism. Join our free subscription trial to unlock this story and a world of news aimed to inform, empower, and inspire.

Nurturing 21st Century Graduates for a Changing WorldSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Having Shifted Focus to Israel, US Expects More Russian Tactical Gains in UkraineSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

US to Pursue Modern Variant of B61 Gravity Bomb, Pending Congressional AuthorizationSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Video: Israel starts striking Gaza from land, sea and airSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

US Forces 'Successfully' Shot Down Attack Drone Near Al-Asad Air Base in IraqSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Oil Prices Down 3% on Week After Chasing Palestine-Israel Conflict HeadlinesSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕