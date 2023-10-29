South Africa public holiday: Presidency update after Springbok win

In the midst of the celebrations, South Africans have been quick to question whether President Cyril Ramaphosa might be true to his word and grant a public holiday, having previously – perhaps jokingly – suggested he would consider it if the Springboks won.

Ramaphosa made the reference to a possible public holiday while speaking at the second green hydrogen summit in Cape Town two weeks ago, which came in the wake of South Africa’s quarter-final victory over France.What’s the latest update from the presidency after the Springbok side did their part?

The Presidency said on Sunday that South Africans should treat Monday as a normal working day, but it is worth noting that Ramaphosa is set to address the country at 20:00 on Monday. “In the absence of any official announcement, people should proceed as normal,” Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya is reported to have stated in the latest update.Ramaphosa had made it clear he would consider a public holiday down the line. headtopics.com

“South Africans are revelling in this incredible success that our boys have achieved in Paris. Many of them felt that we should declare as a public holiday, and I declined, and I said we would only consider that when they win the final, which I will be personally present ,” he had stated earlier this month.

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

South Africa unites around Springbok winThe defending champions — the Springboks — beat New Zealand’s All Blacks to be the first to win four titles. Read more ⮕

RWC 2023: 3 South African Businesswomen Amazed by Springbok Victory in Epic Rugby World Cup FinalThree talented businesswomen share with Briefly News how they felt after the Springboks beat New Zealand in the epic Rugby World Cup final on 28 October 2023. Read more ⮕

Latin America Archives - South Africa TodaySouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

United States Archives - South Africa TodaySouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Hawks launch massive manhunt for cash-in-transit robbersSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

ICO List PlatformsSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕