South Africa: Protesters Call for Closure of Israeli Embassy

. Organisers said they only had a permit to gather and not to march to the City Hall where MPs were gathered. "We share this moment of mourning and outrage because the two must come together. If you are not angry at what is happening in Gaza today, at what is happening to the children of Palestine today, then every word of mourning means nothing. That is why we have come together as citizens of Cape Town," Boesak said.

Hamas militants entered Israel from Gaza Strip on 7 October and killed about 1,400 people, mostly civilians. They took over 200 hostages from Israel to the Gaza Strip. Since then Israel has killed approximately 8,000 people in the Gaza Strip and West Bank, mostly civilians, including over 3,500 children. (These figures come from official Israeli and Palestinian sources.) Israel has been occupying the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, known as the Occupied Palestinian Territories, since 1967.

laid body bags at the police barricade. Many shouted at the police that they had the right to a peaceful protest. In the last few weeks, South African organisations such as the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation and Defend Our Democracy have joined the calls for an immediate ceasefire.

