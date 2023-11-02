South Africa: Proteas Feast On Kiwis!

With the nation buzzing by the Boks' triumph, the energy has spread over to India where the Proteas put up yet another big total. After being presented with the opportunity to bat first, Quinton de Kock registered his fourth century of the tournament to help South Africa to 357/4.

Fifteen sixes in the innings meant that the Proteas now have the most team sixes in one edition of the World Cup (82), with Rassie van der Dussen striking five maximums as he, too, made a hundred.The rest of the New Zealand batters crumbled to Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj as they were bowled out for just 167.

The clash was hyped as one between two of the tournament's top sides, but instead the Proteas showed dominance from ball one.

