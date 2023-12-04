South Africa Proposes Overhaul of Vehicle Industry to Transition to EVs

South Africa is positioning itself to transition to EVs as part of decarbonisation in line with the country’s nationally determined contributions towards net zero and for economic purposes. Government is proposing a complete overhaul of the vehicle industry that will have consequences for jobs, skills development and transportation in South Africa.

Two of South Africa's biggest car export markets, the United Kingdom (UK) and the European Union (EU), have imposed a 12-year hard deadline to ban the sale of new internal combustion engine motor vehicles as part of achieving net-zero emissions by 205





