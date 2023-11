South Africa promises never to pay cybercrime ransoms — Report

Malicious hackers — including suspected state-sponsored actors from Russia — have increasingly targeted the connected IT systems of the US in ransomware attacks. Combat ransomware actors’ ability to profit from illicit proceeds by implementing and enforcing anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism measures, including “know your customer” (KYC) rules, for virtual assets and virtual asset service providers;

Collaborate in disrupting ransomware by sharing information, where appropriate and in line with applicable laws and regulations, about the misuse of infrastructure to launch ransomware attacks to ensure national cyber infrastructure is not being used in ransomware attacks.

The voluntary International Counter Ransomware Task Force (ICRTF) will develop cross-sectoral tools and cyber threat intelligence exchange to increase early warning capabilities and prevent attacks, as well as consolidate policy and best practice frameworks, the White House said.

“The ICRTF intends to consider a model for ongoing collaboration with key private sector partners, including the establishment of an ancillary industry chapter that would be actively engaged with the work of the ICRTF.”

