On behalf the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa commends the Springboks on their Rugby World Cup 2023 victory over New Zealand which makes South Africa the first country to win this championship four times.
The President offers his congratulations to the team who performed at the Stade de France this evening, Saturday, 28 October 2023, as well as coaching team, the broader squad and the team management and technical and support staff.
The President said:"Stronger Together is a belief that came to life for Springbok supporters all around our country and continent, and the world."Tonight, Siya Kolisi and the 2023 World Cup champions have gifted us an extraordinary, inspired and inspiring national achievement that lifts our hearts and hoists our Flag even higher." headtopics.com
President Ramaphosa offers his congratulations to New Zealand for a hard-fought World Cup campaign that made the All Blacks deserving finalists.). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material,, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 500 news and information items daily from over 100 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Johannesburg, Nairobi and Washington DC. headtopics.com