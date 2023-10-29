South Africa: President Lauds Springboks' Historic Rugby World Cup Victory

On behalf the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa commends the Springboks on their Rugby World Cup 2023 victory over New Zealand which makes South Africa the first country to win this championship four times.

The President offers his congratulations to the team who performed at the Stade de France this evening, Saturday, 28 October 2023, as well as coaching team, the broader squad and the team management and technical and support staff.

The President said:"Stronger Together is a belief that came to life for Springbok supporters all around our country and continent, and the world."Tonight, Siya Kolisi and the 2023 World Cup champions have gifted us an extraordinary, inspired and inspiring national achievement that lifts our hearts and hoists our Flag even higher." headtopics.com

President Ramaphosa offers his congratulations to New Zealand for a hard-fought World Cup campaign that made the All Blacks deserving finalists.

