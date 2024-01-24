South Africa Players' Union Accuses Moroka Swallows of Unilateral Decision

The South Africa Players' Union alleges that the decision to cancel Moroka Swallows' last two matches of 2023 was a unilateral decision taken by chairman David Mogashoa (in the black suit). Safpu promised to fight Swallows to the bitter end if they act on the recommendation to dismiss 22 players. Swallows held an internal disciplinary hearing after the club's failure to honour their last two matches in 2022.

The PSL's disciplinary committee punished Swallows for the no-show - and, in turn, the club charged players for misconduct. The South African Football Players' Union (Safpu) was scathing in its rebuke of Moroka Swallows' conduct, alleging that the club put together a sham of a disciplinary hearing designed to help improve their compromised financial standing. In a leaked statement, the independent chair of Swallows' internal disciplinary hearing recommended that the club dismiss 22 players with immediate effect following the Dube Birds' failure to honour their last two fixtures in December last yea





