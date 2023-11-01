South Africa plans tax measures to boost revenue, debt seen rising

This, coupled with a significant drop in mining revenue as commodity prices fall, has resulted in lower tax receipts. Revenue collections in the current 2023/24 fiscal year were projected to be 56.8 billion rand ($3.04 billion) below estimates in the main February budget, the treasury said.

The treasury said it remained committed to stabilise public finances. This will be achieved through spending reductions, moderate tax revenue measures and efficiency measures across the government - including the reconfiguration of government that would involve the merging or closure of public entities.

"Given the extent of fiscal consolidation required, the Minister of Finance will propose tax measures to raise additional revenue of 15 billion rand in 2024/25 in the 2024 budget," the treasury said. The treasury did not elaborate on the specific measures, but Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said in his budget speech that "our most effective way of funding government is through an efficient tax administration and by broadening the tax base".

South Africa's 2023 economic growth is forecast at 0.8% from 0.9% seen in February. The economy grew by 1.9% in 2022. A consolidated budget deficit of 4.9% of gross domestic product (GDP) is expected in 2023/24, wider than a 4.0% deficit seen in February. Next year the treasury predicts a deficit of 4.6% of GDP and the following year 4.2% of GDP, wider than the 3.8% and 3.2% seen in February.

South Africa's gross debt is expected to rise to 6.52 trillion rand in 2026/27 from 5.24 trillion rand in 2023/24. As a percent of GDP, gross debt is seen stabilising at 77.7% of GDP in 2025/26 compared with 73.6% of GDP in the same year seen in February.

South Africa Headlines Read more: REUTERSAFRİCA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Iran's President Is Visiting South AfricaIranian President Ebrahim Raisi has already visited Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe to diversify the country's international relations. Tehran considers South Africa a potential strategic partner and is seeking close ties.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Housing in South Africa - How Have We Done Since 1994?We've made progress but the quality of the data is poor, especially the latest census

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Can South Africa Contain Pangolin Trafficking?Analysis - There are worrying signs that the illegal trade is becoming more organised, with professionals and government officials involved.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

THESANEWS: South Africa: Today’s latest news and headlines, Wednesday, 1 November 2023In the latest news in South Africa on Wednesday,1 November 2023, Kolisi attributed the team’s victory to every South African.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THEAFRİCAREPORT: South Africa makes big copper pitch at home, in AfricaMajor players in South Africa are vying for copper mines across the continent, while local producers explore substantial unmined holdings at home.

Source: TheAfricaReport | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Africa: Diabetes Is South Africa's Second Biggest Killer Disease - Hiking the Sugar Tax Would HelpAnalysis - Death rates in South Africa have declined slightly during the past few years. But the country faces a steady rise in both death and disability caused by increases in non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and cancer.

Source: allafrica | Read more »