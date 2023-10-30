South Africa: Parents Fear for Children's Safety At This Dilapidated School

Prefab classrooms dating back to the 1980s are falling apart at Mntla Primary School in Ngqamakhwe, Eastern Cape.The education department says the classrooms are scheduled to receive repairs within this financial year but parents say they have heard this before.

The school has two blocks, each with four prefabs. There are 72 learners in grades R to 7. When it's raining, they use the staff prefab, which is in the best condition, for teaching. She said this year the department promised to provide new prefabs."But we are towards the end of the year now and there are no prefabs delivered," said Nyalambisa.

She showed us a classroom recently fixed by parents who used building blocks to cover a collapsing wall. "The reason I chose this school was because most teachers, once they see the conditions of this school, they ask for transfers to other schools. I know the community needs this school and I don't want the school to close. If I had money, I would build it on my own," she said. headtopics.com

The parents want a new school, but the department complains that the numbers are very low, said parent Meluxolo Ndandana.

South Africa Headlines Read more: allafrica »

Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto Says Important to Avoid Large War in Middle EastSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Suspect to appear in court for dealing in drugs, TijgerhofSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Ukraine Shelled Donetsk People's Republic 19 Times in Past 24 HoursSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

People and nature suffer as historic drought fuels calamitous Amazon firesSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Accused sentenced for fraud and identity theftSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Hungary Ready to Discuss Gas Deliveries Via TurkStream After 2024South Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕