South Africa: No Clarity On When Makhanda Will Have a Post Office Again

This week Rooplal told GroundUp that there was no clear indication on the future of the Makhanda post office and the practitioners are still busy defining which branches will be reopened and which permanently closed.

Rooplal said they are aware of many branches that are not operational due to rent or electricity not being paid. There had also been burglaries at the Hill Street post office. Some residents told GroundUp that postal workers said their parcels had gone missing in the burglaries.Amos Manyati, from Glenmore village, about 45km from Makhanda, said he was spending R250 to fetch his social grant at Port Alfred. His wife and two grandchildren all depend on his grant.

"Just imagine what I could have done with that amount of money if the Makhanda post office was working?" he said. Nolubabalo Petros, from Joza location Makhanda, said she goes to Qonce (King Williams Town) to transact with her Post Bank account. The round trip costs her R200. She said Qonce is preferable because of the very long queues at Port Alfred.

Rooplal said the business rescue plan was due to be published on 30 November and it would address"a number of considerations, including cost initiatives, strategic direction, additional revenue streams and of course capital requirements".). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material,, representing a diversity of positions on every topic.

South Africa Headlines Read more: ALLAFRİCA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Can South Africa Contain Pangolin Trafficking?Analysis - There are worrying signs that the illegal trade is becoming more organised, with professionals and government officials involved.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Preservation order granted for asset worth R80 000South Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Imposter to appear in court on charges of impersonating a medical doctorSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Malaysian logger Samling’s track record leaves Indigenous Sarawak questioning its plansSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Modjadjiskloof Police arrest 23 undocumented persons, case of Human Trafficking and money laundering are being investigatedSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Bitcoin triangle and altcoin growthSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »