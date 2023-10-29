South Africa: Mphephu Police Investigate a Case of Arson

POLOKWANE - Mphephu Police under Vhembe District are investigating a case of arson after a house in Makungwi Village burnt and properties destroyed in the early Saturday, 28 October 2023.

The owner of the house alleges everything was in order when he left during the day .He was alerted telephonically at about 00:30, that his house was on fire.He quickly rushed home and upon arrival, he found that part of the house had already caught fire while community members managed to put a stop in some other rooms.

No injuries have been reported. Properties to the value of more than R300,000-00 were destroyed in the fire. The cause of the fire has not been established. The police are appealing to anyone with information about the incident to contact 015 970 3000 or Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPSapp. The information will be treated with confidentiality.). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material,, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. headtopics.com

AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 500 news and information items daily from over 100 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Johannesburg, Nairobi and Washington DC.

South Africa Headlines Read more: allafrica »

South Africa: Police Probe Culpable Homicide Following a Fatal Vehicle Crash in LevubuPress Release - Police at Levubu in Vhembe District are investigating a case of culpable homicide following a collision involving two motor vehicles along the Levubu road next to Harnish farm during the early hours of Saturday, 28 October at about 01:00. Read more ⮕

Year-End Celebrations at SteenbergSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Hyde Park Corner Shines with David Yarrow’s Epic “Storytelling” Exhibition at Scapegoat GallerySouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup Final at Maponya MallSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Avian Flu Woes in South Africa Highlight Benefits of Choosing Plant-Based Products Over EggsSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Police seek missing teenager: GqeberhaSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕