South Africa: Minister Enoch Godongwana - Medium Term Budget Policy Statement

Fast track growth-enhancing reforms. This includes a new financing mechanism for large infrastructure projects; and The weaker growth outlook for China, South Africa's largest trading partner; the lower commodity prices; and the risk that the US interest rates will remain higher for longer, means the global economic environment is less supportive of South Africa's growth prospects.Domestically, we forecast a 0.8 per cent growth in real GDP in 2023. This is 0.1 percentage points lower than the growth projection at the time of the 2023 Budget. Growth is projected to average 1.

We have put our best foot forward and reminded the world of the beauty of our country, the warm spirit of our people, and the world class facilities for doing business and investing. The main reasons for this are a sharp fall in corporate income tax, particularly from the mining sector, although personal income tax collection was better than forecast.

We recognise that alongside these measures, our most effective way of funding government is through an efficient tax administration and by broadening the tax base. We now expect gross government debt to reach 77 per cent of GDP by 2025/26. This is higher than the level we forecast in February.

Our challenge is that rising debt service costs are crowding out important social spending, and our economy has not grown fast enough to support increasing expenditure or our current debt levels. None of these decisions are taken lightly. They are taken with the short- and long-term viability of public finances in mind, and in the interests of balanced and inclusive growth.

