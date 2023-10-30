South Africa: Matric Exams Begin - As Load Shedding Resumes!

At least 717,377 matriculants in 6,898 centres will sit for their exams as the 2023 National Senior Certificate examinations begin.

For the past three years, the government has been promising back-up power for state schools during load shedding but this has not happened. Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga told a media briefing that everything was ready for an incident-free start to the exams.

"There has been an increase in the number of part-time learners from 168,631 in 2022 to 181,143 in 2023. A total of 207 question papers, 72,500 invigilators and 52,500 markers will drive the examination process. headtopics.com

Motshekga said the State Security Agency had audited the process to ensure there were no paper leaks.

