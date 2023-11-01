South Africa: Mandela Park Families Approved a Sample Toilet in 2008. 15 Years Later, They're Still Waiting for the Rest

But 15 years later, the only toilet in the informal settlement is the sample they were given in 2008.In 2008 Makana municipal councillors handed over one toilet to residents of Mandela Park informal settlement. They said it was a sample and if residents approved it, they'd be back with more toilets, one for every household. But 15 years later, there's still only that one sample toilet in this informal settlement in Alicedale.
They say that in 2008 councillors for the Makana Municipality came to the informal settlement and handed over a single sample toilet for the residents. Residents were happy and gave the municipality their approval. The municipality promised them that it would come back and build toilets for each of the households in the informal settlement. But that promise was never kept.
"To date we are living a zero toilet life"Ward councillor Vuyani Nesi, who left the ANC to stand as an independent in 2021 and won the ward, confirmed the history. He said before he started as a ward councillor in Alicedale, a construction company from East London had built a sample toilet."Residents were happy with the sample toilet and gave the go-ahead to the construction of the toilets.
She said government officials are aware of their conditions but only make vague promises. If no-one comes forward to save Alicedale, she said, residents would not vote next year. Resident Nomfusi Zondani also from Mandela Park said it's been a very long time that they have been living on empty promises.
South Africa Headlines
