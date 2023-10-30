South Africa: Life-Saving TB Drug Is Now Cheaper - But Not As Cheap As It Could Be

The South African government and pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson (J&J) have agreed to a lower price for bedaquiline, a medicine used to treat drug-resistant tuberculosis (DR-TB) in South Africa.people in South Africa fell ill with DR-TB in 2019. Bedaquiline is one of the main drugs used to treat DR-TB. Before bedaquiline became available, treatment for DR-TB would consist of up to two years of injections with serious side effects.

Instead, about the same time that J&J made this announcement, the National Health Department agreed to pay J&J R5,500 for the drug. The Competition Commission announced in September that it will be investigating Johnson & Johnson's pricing of the drug. The commission assisted the Department of Health in renegotiating the price, says department spokesperson Foster Mohale.

Bedaquiline is prescribed to 7,000 to 8,000 people a year, Mohale told GroundUp. Mohale says the new price amounts to a 40% saving on bedaquiline for the next two years.

Candice Sehome, Access Campaign Advocacy Advisor for Medicines Sans Frontiere (MSF), told GroundUp that the"momentous" cost saving is a"big achievement". Sehome says it is a sign that the global campaign to ensure accessible and affordable treatment for TB is yielding results.Fatima Hassan, director of the Health Justice Initiative, says that while the price drop is a victory, it is important to ensure that this does not happen again.

The Competition Commission will be looking into J&J's alleged"evergreening" as part of its investigation. After making its agreement with the Global Drug Facility, J&J has announced it will not be enforcing the new patent - a move that will allow generic versions of the product to enter the market and further lower the price.

