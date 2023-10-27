South Africa: Landmark Decision for Housing in Cape Town

For years housing activists have been calling for social housing for low-income families near Cape Town's city centre.

"I am truly excited at the prospect of all these parcels of land being turned into beautiful and affordable homes for thousands of Cape Town families," Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis told the council. A key decision to release land in Salt River for the Pickwick Road social housing project was passed in Cape Town's City Council on Thursday.. That meeting was adjourned and moved to another venue where the EFF and ANC were barred from entering. ANC and EFF members participated in Thursday's meeting.

"With its prime location, the Pickwick site has everything we are looking for when it comes to land parcels suited to this kind of social housing development." Pickwick is the latest land release under the Mayoral Priority Programme. Hill-Lewis said the CIty would also soon be getting tenants at the 1,000-unit Goodwood Station social housing project. headtopics.com

Councillor Carl Pophaim, Mayco Member for Human Settlements, said the City has over 6,500 social housing units in the pipeline across 50 land parcels city-wide.

South Africa Headlines Read more: allafrica »

South Africa: Rugby World Cup Final - South Africa Progress Faces Huge TestSouth Africa taking on New Zealand is the final die-hard rugby fans were hoping for. Rucks and mauls aside, the Springboks have tackled bigger demons since the sides met in the 1995 final. Read more ⮕

South Africa: World Bank Development Loan to Bring Change to Coal-Dependent South Africa?The World Bank Board has announced in a press release that a U.S.$1 billion Development Policy Loan (DPL) has been offered to support the government's efforts to promote long-term energy security and a low carbon transition. Read more ⮕

South Africa tops the list of wealthiest countries in AfricaBillionaires, centi-millionaires and millionaires - South Africa has it all and has even topped the list of wealthiest countries in Africa. Read more ⮕

Nepal’s tiger conservation gets tech boost with AI-powered deer trackingSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Anti-Gang Unit detain suspects on charges of serious and violent crimesSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Ability of China, US to Get Along With Each Other Crucial for Whole WorldSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕