Former South Africa World Cup winning head coach Jake White says the Springboks "know how to handle the pressure" ahead of Saturday's final with New Zealand.Both holders South Africa and New Zealand are bidding to become the first nation to win the World Cup four times.

"Sixteen years ago, France, Paris, same stadium, obviously a lot of sentimental thoughts that go through my head, all the emotions I experienced," added White. "It's a wonderful advert for world rugby that the two teams who have consistently been the best over a long period of time are now playing each other."

After a thrilling win over France in the last eight, Jacques Nienaber's South Africa edged past England in the semi-finals to set up a decider with their southern hemisphere rivals. If South Africa win it would be another triumph in their storied World Cup history after the country was banned from entering the 1987 and 1991 editions of the tournament due to apartheid, before famously winning on home turf against the All Blacks in 1995 - with Nelson Mandela presenting the trophy to captain Francois Pienaar in a poignant moment. headtopics.com

"Our first introduction into World Cup rugby was in 1995 - we ended up playing them and beating them at Ellis Park - we know how important that was for us as a country," added White, who was speaking in Belfast ahead of the Bulls' United Rugby Championship match with Ulster on Sunday.

"And if you consider South Africa did not play in the first two, that means four out of the last eight if South Africa win it. It would be a 50% record of winning World Cups which would be an incredible stat for any country in any sport. headtopics.com

