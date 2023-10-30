South Africa: Job Vacancy - Mayor of Joburg Wanted!

Now the ANC in Gauteng is convinced that its alliance with the EFF in Gauteng municipalities has run its course. The provincial executive committee has taken the matter to the party's leadership, which has also accepted that the open marriage must end.Former Gauteng premier and ANC head of political education David Makhura said there is a danger that EFF members of the mayoral committee in Ekurhuleni are undermining local ANC councillors.

He said the two parties were fishing in the same waters for votes, and the ANC decision to give the EFF a leg up in the metro could cost it votes in the coming election. The resolution of the ANC national executive committee to drop the EFF vindicates former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina, who was punished by the ANC bigwigs for sabotaging an ANC plan to support an EFF candidate for mayor of Ekurhuleni.

Masina said a lot of ANC deployees in Ekurhuleni now agree that he was right: the ANC partnership with the EFF could not work. "Ultimately, comrade, those who are opposed to the ANC and its ideas are now found in our communities doing work that should be done by our councillors, making it difficult for our councillors."And this will be our own goal, out of our own mistakes, greed and wanting to stay in power for no reason," said Masina. headtopics.com

New ANC Youth League president Collen Malatji said the party was parting ways with the EFF and the Patriotic Alliance. "We have seen criminals taking over power... in Gauteng, municipalities have been taken over by criminals, drug dealers and former criminals.

"We have the PA, led by criminals in Johannesburg. We have the EFF, led by cigarette smugglers in Johannesburg. All of these criminals will take over this country if we don't stand up," said Malatji.). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material,, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: allafrica »

Suspect to appear in court for dealing in drugs, TijgerhofSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Ukraine Shelled Donetsk People's Republic 19 Times in Past 24 HoursSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

People and nature suffer as historic drought fuels calamitous Amazon firesSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Accused sentenced for fraud and identity theftSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Hungary Ready to Discuss Gas Deliveries Via TurkStream After 2024South Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Operation Restore detains four suspects for possession of drugsSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕