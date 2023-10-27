South Africa Is Home To The Most Billionaires On The African Continent

South Africa is the wealthiest country on the African continent according to Henley & Partners Africa Wealth Report for 2023. This is because we have the most high-net-worth individuals, AKA billionaires, centi-millionaires and millionaires, per the study. Africa is home to 23 billionaires, 328 centi-millionaires and 138 000 millionaires, with South Africa topping the list for most in all of Africa.

" Check out the top 10 wealthiest countries in Africa: South African cities also dominate the list of Africa’s Top 10 wealthiest cities by the number of resident millionaires: This study also revealed that certain hotels on the continent were especially favoured by these ultra-high-net-worth individuals with two of the favourites even being in South Africa.

