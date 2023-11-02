South Africa: Insult to Injury - Will There Be Any Justice for District Six Families?

Their presence remains as a monument to the resistance against apartheid and a sign of hope for the return of those forcibly removed from their land. The second aspect to consider is the housing value. In Cape Town, housing is primarily regarded as a financial asset, rather than a benefit belonging to society. This means it is accessible only to a privileged minority due to high levels of wealth inequality.

The third aspect of the case concerns the government's approach to housing and the private property market. The private sector is not legally obliged to provide affordable housing, and so only caters for the high demand for luxury housing. The state, on the other hand, faces extraordinary demands to provide affordable housing, but due to delays in the process, mainly addresses this issue by offering emergency housing solutions.

Without innovative strategies to reduce the financialisation of the property market and safeguard families from forced removals, the government finds itself stuck. The more it promotes expensive housing, the greater the need for emergency housing, and the deeper the housing crisis. The first step to break this cycle is the treatment of land and housing as social goods linked to the fundamental human rights of life and dignity.

