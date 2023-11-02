South Africa: Independent Report Spits Fire At UCT's Recent Leadership, Blasting Mamokgethi Phakeng

An independent panel tasked with investigating governance failures at the University of Cape Town released its long-awaited report on Wednesday. It is scorching in its condemnation of both former vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng and former UCT Council chair Babalwa Ngonyama, stating:"To conclude that Ngonyama and Phakeng's conduct during this period amounted to a governance failure would be understatement".by an independent panel investigating governance failures at UCT in recent years excoriates former vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng.

Phakeng"repeatedly conducted herself unprofessionally by engaging in activity that is prohibited in the UCT workplace, including using threats, intimidation, ethnic slurs, personal insults and also posting racially offensive material on social media", the report concludes.

Her behaviour was aided and protected by former UCT Council chair Babalwa Ngonyama's multiple breaches of good governance. The report finds"Ngonyama's conduct in failing to perform her fiduciary duty to UCT" sufficiently concerning that it recommends the businesswoman"be reported to the appropriate regulatory...).

