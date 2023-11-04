South Africa hopes for successful renegotiation of AGOA terms

As the United States's (US) African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) conference draws to a close, South Africa's government is hoping to walk away with terms that have been successfully renegotiated and beneficial for all involved. AGOA is due to expire in 2025. Some African trade partners want it to last at least ten years, while others want to see more products from the continent being considered for the pact

. Throughout the week, Africa was looking for signals that would bring more investors to its shores. Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshaveni said that the US needed to meet its African counterparts halfway. She told Eyewitness News it was in the best interest of the US to have solidified its relationship with Africa and to have approached AGOA on an equal footing. “Can the US afford to have Africa looking the other way and finding other trade partners?” Ntshaveni said even with South Africa’s bargaining power, due to it being the largest trade partner on the continent, there was nothing it could do to help the four countries set to be booted out of the trade deal. The AGOA Forum wraps on Saturday

