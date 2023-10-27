South Africa: Health Department Has Not Fully Implemented Court Order, Say Lawyers

In April 2022 SECTION27 filed an application to allow pregnant and breastfeeding women and children under six access to free health care at public health institutions, regardless of nationality or documentation status.
Operation Dudula blocked foreign nationals from hospitals and clinics in Gauteng from late 2022 to mid-2023. SECTION27 reported to the court that some Gauteng health facilities had failed to put up these posters by the October deadline.Judge Roland Sutherland will visit hospitals that fail to comply on 20 November.
The court specifically ordered the Gauteng health department to put up these posters before appearing in court chambers on 23 October.. And while it has complimented the government on implementing it widely, it has also accused the Gauteng health department of failing to fully comply.
Now, public health institutions can only turn away women and children if they are insured by a medical aid scheme or came to South Africa specifically seeking free health care.on patients and staff at Kalafong Hospital in Tshwane. Police were called to enforce an interdict obtained by the Gauteng health department against Dudula.in the upcoming 2024 elections.
The application showed that the policy excluding pregnant women and children under six was applied by Gauteng health care centres on an"arbitrary and ad hoc basis". Even within hospitals, access to treatment depended on the day and the official on duty.
In the application, Rugege said that Azama probably would have delivered a healthy baby if she had received urgent treatment under a consistent hospital policy.According to SECTION27's media release, the amended policy now allows asylum seekers like Azama the same access to health care as refugees. Other than pregnant and breastfeeding women and children under six, refugees are means-tested to determine how much they should pay for healthcare.