South Africa has a new Public Protector

The President appointed Gcaleka in terms of section 193(4) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa and on the recommendation of the National Assembly. "The President wishes Advocate Gcaleka well in her position and trust that she will serve the people of South Africa with honour and dedication," the Presidency said in a statement.

