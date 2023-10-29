South Africa: Government Congratulates Rugby World Cup Champions

Government joins millions of South Africans, Africans and Springbok fans from across the globe in congratulating the World Rugby 2023 champions. In this record breaking victory, the Springboks showed determination, creativity and strength against New Zealand's All Blacks.

Our unwavering confidence in the Springboks was symbolised by the presence of President Cyril Ramaphosa in France to help our champions to lift the Webb Ellis trophy. South Africa' national rugby side is the first team in a Rugby World Cup to win the tournament for a record fourth time and to lift the Webb Ellis Trophy back- to-back. Government also congratulates the All Blacks, for their excellent display of rugby skill against the Springboks.

Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said:"This victory confirms South Africa's highest standing in world rugby. The Springboks symbolise the resolve, resilience and unbreakable spirit of South Africans as a nation. Never has a team, which was once at the centre of dividing a nation, has risen time and again to unite and rally the nation behind one flag, a single identity, and the nation brand. headtopics.com

The Springbok's have etched South Africa's name in the annals of history."We are eternally proud of you Bokke! In your team effort, the camaraderie in your camp, and a truly South African vibe you carried, you demonstrated that indeed we are stronger together - you proved that to the more than 62 million of us and millions more from the African continent who stood behind you. We can't wait to welcome you back home." said Ntshavheni.).

