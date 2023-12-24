South Africa Gives Mandate for Festive Trifle, According to Research

Gasant Abarder did ‘his own research’ and presents his findings in this new #SliceofGasant column. The results are in and they are emphatic: South Africa has given its mandate for the festive trifle! The people have spoken. The anti-trifle brigade needs to sit down and endure because the pro-trifle folks say yes to the deliciousness that is the favourite dessert at the Christmas table.

I finally put that distinction for my research project in my journalism degree programme to good use for the sake of nation-building – a degree which I graduated cum laude (gosh, I’ve been dying to say that legitimately to the public without being boastful, as one has to display one’s credentials, right?).I used the tried and tested and massively scientific Twitter poll as my medium and asked three groundbreaking questions. By comparison and proportion, my poll had a far superior voter turnout than the IEC could dream of during the most recent local government elections. A total of 845 people voted. The poll was carefully curated and read: ‘Conducting a quick poll in the name of researc





