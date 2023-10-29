South Africa gains easy access to Saudi Arabia with e-Visa

South Africa’s Tourism Minister,, has enthusiastically welcomed the Saudi Arabia e-Visa system’s opening to South African tourists.

This development simplifies the process for South Africans seeking e-visas for travel to Saudi Arabia, marking a significant step in strengthening tourism relations between the two nations.The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia recently expanded its visitor e-Visa program to include travelers from eight additional countries, South Africa being the first African nation to join this list.

This expansion promises substantial benefits for leisure and Umrah travelers and aims to foster tourism growth between South Africa and Saudi Arabia.The multi-entry eVisa offers a one-year validity, permitting travelers to stay in Saudi Arabia for up to 90 days per visit, with a cost of 535 Saudi riyals, including medical insurance. It caters to tourism-related activities such as events, family visits, leisure, and Umrah, excluding Hajj and study. headtopics.com

On the flip side, travelers from Saudi Arabia are part of South Africa’s visa-exempt countries, allowing them to visit for up to 90 days without a visa.The Department of Tourism has solidified its commitment to boosting tourism between the two nations by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Department.

Minister de Lille recently visited Saudi Arabia, where discussions centered on strengthening tourism relations and cooperation.Strengthening air connectivity In the realm of air connectivity, both countries are exploring ways to improve air travel between South Africa and Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabian Airlines has also announced the resumption of a direct flight between Jeddah and Johannesburg from 1 December 2023.e-Visa with direct flights headtopics.com

