South Africa: Funds Allocated for Future Climate Disasters #MTBPS2023

"The National Treasury is making progress towards developing a disaster risk financing strategy, which will among others, enhance existing risk financing instruments. Despite a robust legal framework, gaps exist in financing and implementation, including overreliance on budget reallocations.

It aims to strengthen governance, improve data quality and build financial and fiscal sustainability. The draft is expected to be ready during 2024/25. "The first phase of the project, from October 2020 to October 2022, involved consulting on the design of this system, conducting workshops to raise awareness, reviewing international experience and piloting the system in eight sites across the three spheres of government.There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"To address this challenge, the government is making changes to conditional grants, starting with the urban settlement development grant, the integrated urban development grant, and the municipal infrastructure grant.

South Africa Headlines Read more: ALLAFRİCA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Can South Africa Contain Pangolin Trafficking?Analysis - There are worrying signs that the illegal trade is becoming more organised, with professionals and government officials involved.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: South Africa Likely to Secure Trade Status Extension With U.S., Say OfficialsAnalysis - Maintaining South Africa's status under the African Growth and Opportunity Act will save 30,000 jobs in the Western Cape alone and increase trade from an annual R50bn-plus. But commentators warn that SA might not be so lucky next year.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

REUTERSAFRİCA: Bulk of South Africa's emergency power projects still seeking funds to buildSouth Africa's hopes for a raft of new power projects to help it out of a crippling energy crisis are fading, with investment still elusive as an already extended funding deadline looms, government officials, companies and bankers have told Reuters.

Source: ReutersAfrica | Read more »

THESANEWS: Funds allocated to climate-related disaster resilienceFinance Minister, addressed climate change challenges with a dedicated resource pool for local infrastructure amid growing climate pressures.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: A female drug dealer nabbed in possession of 800 sachets of nyaopeSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Five Ukrainian Drones Intercepted Over Crimea, 1 Above Black SeaSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »