South Africa Faces Uncertainty and Economic Challenges in 2024

This year is promising to be another year filled with uncertainty, punctuated by job losses, pension reforms, transformation of the health system and continued lack of economic growth and a hint of socio-political unrest as the country goes into a crucial election that maybe a watershed election if what some political parties’ slogans are anything to go by, that have dubbed this year’s election - “2024 is our 1994”.

Big corporations including those in mining and media have announced retrenchments which will add to the country’s high unemployment rate and reduce the middle class as slow economic growth globally and domestically impact company profits. Most of the challenges in the domestic economy are self-made, said the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb). It has labelled them “domestic idiosyncrasies”, that have increased the country's risk premium making capital expensiv





Only 716 000 of the world's 26.8 million developers are based in Africa, but SA has the most developers on the continent - and the promise of a thriving local tech startup scene. African leaders, like many other global leaders, have had to navigate a volatile landscape with each day presenting a new chapter. The World Economic Forum, the BRICS Summit, and the Financial Times Africa Summit highlighted the much-talked-about promises on the continent and made clear the unprecedented global interest in Africa's future.

South Africa and other African countries discuss Africa's role in creating renewable energy industries on the continent, with Africa having significant reserves and production of green minerals.

South Africa's top income earners should pay a wealth tax to fund the basic income grant (BIG) and help take millions of South Africans out of poverty. The Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ) and the Applied Development Research Solutions have proposed a 1% wealth tax on the country's wealthiest households, which could generate revenue of about R70 billion.

The South African cabinet has approved a new roadmap aimed at fixing the challenges that the country's freight industry faces, which include unused and unusable rails, faulty infrastructure, and the shift of freight to roads.

Business Unity SA (Busa) and Business4SA (B4SA) will submit a formal petition to President Cyril Ramaphosa, requesting that he refer the NHI Bill back to the National Assembly for amendment. The business groups believe that the bill, in its current format, is not only unworkable, unimplementable, and unaffordable, but it is also unconstitutional, both on substantive and procedural grounds.

Karabo Rakgolela, general manager of Lethabo Power Station, suggests that increased use of fans and airconditioning units by affluent South Africans has spiked demand by around 1 500MW, leading to Stage 6 loadshedding. Higher-than-normal temperatures in November have caused citizens to use fans and airconditioning units more frequently.

