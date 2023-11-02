South Africa eyes exiting FATF grey list in 2025

His comments around addressing the FATF red flags by early 2025 mean government hopes to be off the grey list when the global anti-money laundering watchdog meets in June that year. “Since February, when South Africa was greylisted by the FATF, a large number of government departments and agencies – including the police, the Hawks , NPA , SIU , SSA , the Reserve Bank, FSCA , and Sars – have been working hard to address these deficiencies,” he said.

“The FATF noted at its plenary meeting last week that such work is showing positive results, with South Africa having addressed 15 of the 20 technical deficiencies in our legal framework, and making good progress on 17 of the 22 ‘effectiveness action items’, including two that are now deemed to be largely addressed,” added Godongwana.

However, she also cautioned that “there remains considerable work to be done, particularly in ensuring the changes are effective”. ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW “BLSA is supporting these efforts through our wider support of the criminal justice system through our memorandum of understanding with the NPA and the work by Business Against Crime to support the police and other institutions across the criminal justice system,” she said.

“The minister said he expects to have met FATF requirements by early 2025, which would enable removal from the list at the FATF plenary in June 2025,” she noted.The route to exiting South Africa’s greylistingShining a light on Zimbabwe’s $4.5bn-a-year gold smuggling racket

