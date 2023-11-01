South Africa: Durban Families Have Been Living in This 'Transit Camp' for 15 Years, and Now Their Homes Are Falling Apart

Some residents protested on Dumisani Makhaye Drive on 27 October, briefly holding up traffic before they were chased away by police. "Our mud houses were good enough compared to these prefabs made from rhino board. We are still hopeful that maybe one day the eThekwini municipality will come and take us back to our land because it is still vacant. It seems our government has forgotten about us," said Yingwani.Another resident, Nokulunga Ntombela, said she struggles to care for her 15-year-old daughter, who is disabled, in the small unit which they share with five other relatives.
Ward 20 Councillor Jomo Mbhele (ANC) said he was only elected in 2021 and was not familiar with promises made with municipal officials. Marlaine Nair, DA spokesperson on housing in KwaZulu-Natal, said the eThekwini Urban Settlement Development Grant should be used to help the residents, who had been in the camp for 14 years."It's unacceptable that people are allowed to suffer when funds were made available to assist them."
