South Africa: Disaster in Cape Town As Spurs Stun Pirates

It was a result that could ring the death knell for coach Jose Riveiro's tenure at the club as Pirates are now on a four-match winless streak in the PSL. Pirates fielded a familiar starting eleven with twin forwards Kermit Erasmus and Makgopa as they promised to have an all-out attacking system while being supported by Patrick Maswanganyi and Thembinkosi Lorch.

As the two sides were still trying to settle into the match, Haukongo connected, from close range, a long cross from Keagan Buchanan. Makgopa was back again on 34 minutes and still at the end of a Lorch feed and failed to just turn in the low cross from inside the box.

In a busy moment immediately after, it almost became three up for Spurs but Ashley Cupido had his effort saved by Buthelezi in a one-on-one situation. Pirates started the second half with unrelenting pressure for a comeback and on two successive occasions, Daniels put his body on the line to protect his goalkeeper from Maswanganyi and Lorch.

South Africa Headlines Read more: ALLAFRİCA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ITONLİNESA: Support Engineer (HPE Server & SAN) Cape Town - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »

THESANEWS: Orlando Pirates to face Cape Town Spurs without three starsOrlando Pirates will face Cape Town Spurs in the league on Wednesday night without three of their stars who are nursing injuries.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: PREVIEW: Cape Town Spurs v Orlando Pirates – Wednesday, 1 NovemberOrlando Pirates have another midweek assignment as they journey down to the Mother City for a DStv Premiership clash against Cape Town Spurs.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: LIVE: Cape Town Spurs v Orlando Pirates – Wednesday, 1 NovemberFollow the action from the DStv Premiership encounter between Cape Town Spurs and Orlando Pirates LIVE on Wednesday evening.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Can Cape Town Spurs upset struggling Orlando Pirates?Orlando Pirates could be without fullback Paseka Mako, who is recovering from a knock picked up in recent weeks.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Cape Town Spurs vs Orlando Pirates: TV details confirmedOrlando Pirates are away to struggling Cape Town Spurs in the DStv Premiership fixture at DHL Stadium on Wednesday night.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »