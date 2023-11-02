South Africa: Disaster in Cape Town As Spurs Stun Pirates

It was a result that could ring the death knell for coach Jose Riveiro's tenure at the club as Pirates are now on a four-match winless streak in the PSL. Pirates fielded a familiar starting eleven with twin forwards Kermit Erasmus and Makgopa as they promised to have an all-out attacking system while being supported by Patrick Maswanganyi and Thembinkosi Lorch.
As the two sides were still trying to settle into the match, Haukongo connected, from close range, a long cross from Keagan Buchanan. Makgopa was back again on 34 minutes and still at the end of a Lorch feed and failed to just turn in the low cross from inside the box.
In a busy moment immediately after, it almost became three up for Spurs but Ashley Cupido had his effort saved by Buthelezi in a one-on-one situation. Pirates started the second half with unrelenting pressure for a comeback and on two successive occasions, Daniels put his body on the line to protect his goalkeeper from Maswanganyi and Lorch.
