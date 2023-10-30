South Africa: Deputy Minister David Mahlobo Participates in High-Level Ministerial Panel Discussions At Cairo Water Week 2023, 29 Oct to 2 Nov

Deputy Minister David Mahlobo will participate in the sixth edition of Cairo Water Week (CWW2023) from 29th October to 2nd November 20203 in Cairo, Egypt. The conference is organised by the Egyptian Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation and will be attended by ministers, water experts, stakeholders and academics from around the world.

Over the past five years, Cairo Water Week has evolved into a prominent global platform for addressing pressing water-related challenges. Through its diverse workshops, seminars, and knowledge exchanges, it has played a pivotal role in shaping innovative solutions and collaborative strategies to tackle issues such as water scarcity, climate change, and ecosystem resilience.

Among the issues to be discussed is technologies of reclamation and desalination of water in the African region, which can increase freshwater supplies to areas that are experiencing decreased water supply and water quality.

There are about 33 plants that have been built over several years, with a combined capacity of not exceeding a total of 200 Ml/d to treat various types of waste water, including seawater and mine water for mostly domestic consumption. The plant capacities range from 1 kl/d to 47 Ml/d, but the vast majority are smaller than 10 Ml/d and were implemented as emergency drought response projects.

Deputy Minister Mahlobo said South Africa need to increase on the projects for reuse, reclamation, and desalination of sea water to strengthen its water resilience. South Africa acknowledges that climate change is an urgent threat to human societies and to the environment and requires an effective, progressive, and well-coordinated response.