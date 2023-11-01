South Africa delays EV policy to 2024

The industry had expected finance minister Enoch Godongwana to announce the country’s new energy vehicle (NEV) policy during his budget speech in parliament on Wednesday, Instead, the minister in effect kicked for touch, saying details of the planned policy will only be announced at next year’s budget speech, expected in the first quarter of 2024.

“The transition to NEVs poses an existential threat to South African vehicle production,” Godongwana said. “This transition will require balancing domestic market demand, establishing renewable energy-based charging infrastructure and supporting production.“The government plans to implement tax and expenditure measures to support the automotive sector during this transition. Details will be provided in the 2024 budget review.

The lack of clarity has left companies across the automotive value chain unable to plan for next-generation production cycles, dropping South Africa further behind other African countries such as Egypt and Ethiopia in the transition to EVs.

South Africa’s natural deposits of nickel, cobalt and manganese create the potential for a mineral beneficiation and battery manufacturing industry. Neighbouring Zimbabwe has lithium, which is also used in EV batteries.

“Part of the broader strategy includes collaborating with other African countries to develop battery production capacity on the continent, by pooling the critical-mineral resource base that Africa is endowed with,” said Godongwana.“Over the medium term, government will merge the Small Enterprise Finance Agency, Small Enterprise Development Agency and Co‐operative Banks Development Agency to improve cohesion and support small businesses.

South Africa Headlines Read more: TECHCENTRAL »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: No Good Budgetary Choices in Troubled Times Ahead of a Crucial 2024 ElectionAnalysis - Having assured the governing ANC's national executive committee that South Africa was not running out of money - and that fiscal discipline wasn't austerity - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana must try to persuade everyone he's got the answers in Wednesday's Medium Term Budget Policy Statement.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Iran's President Is Visiting South AfricaIranian President Ebrahim Raisi has already visited Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe to diversify the country's international relations. Tehran considers South Africa a potential strategic partner and is seeking close ties.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Housing in South Africa - How Have We Done Since 1994?We've made progress but the quality of the data is poor, especially the latest census

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Can South Africa Contain Pangolin Trafficking?Analysis - There are worrying signs that the illegal trade is becoming more organised, with professionals and government officials involved.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Africa: Diabetes Is South Africa's Second Biggest Killer Disease - Hiking the Sugar Tax Would HelpAnalysis - Death rates in South Africa have declined slightly during the past few years. But the country faces a steady rise in both death and disability caused by increases in non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and cancer.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

THESANEWS: Hofmeyr and son Devon HUNTING ANIMALS in 2024! [Watch]Controversial South African singer Steve Hofmeyr and his son (Devon) will be hunting South Africa’s animals in 2024.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »