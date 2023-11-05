South Africa Considers New Food Labelling and Marketing Regulations

The Department of Health in South Africa is reviewing input from various stakeholders to implement new food labelling and marketing regulations. These regulations aim to reduce the country's high rates of obesity, diabetes, and other non-communicable diseases. The regulations include warning labels on foods high in unhealthy nutrients and restrictions on marketing these foods to children. The regulations also cover foods and drinks containing artificial sweeteners.

The nutrient profiling model provided the basis for these regulations. The finalisation process is underway after the public-comment period closed on 21 September 2023

South Africa Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAVERİCK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALLAFRİCA: Africa: Using Education to Develop a New Social Contract for AfricaAdvocating for education as a key enabler and equalizer and the most powerful weapon we can use to change the world

Source: allafrica | Read more »

BUSİNESSTECHSA: Hijackers have a new target in South AfricaVehicle tracking company Tracker has shared insights into new trends among hijackers and thieves, who are now taking advantage of the opportunities presented by technology – and load shedding.

Source: BusinessTechSA | Read more »

THESANEWS: South Africa beat New Zealand AGAIN – this time at shearing sheep!South Africa have held the upper hand against New Zealand on the rugby and cricket fields in 2023. As well as at sheep shearing!

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Doctors in Gaza Face Shortages of Everything, Operate Without AnesthesiaSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: O.K. Coral: Outlaw fisher turns reef marshal in Indonesia’s SumbawaSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Death Toll Of Journalists Covering Gaza Conflict Rises to 36, Highest In CPJ's HistorySouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »