South Africa considering two spinners for World Cup showdown with India

Stone-cold bluff or the Proteas equivalent of a proverbial Bomb Squad tactic? Whether Temba Bavuma has enough of a mischievous streak within him to play mind games is a debate for another day, but his interest in possibly employing two spinners in Sunday's potentially cracking World Cup showdown with India here at Eden Gardens is intriguing.

South Africa hasn't been averse to rotating their attack when it appears the mercurial wrist spin of Tabraiz Shamsi could come into play, evidenced by the fact that he's taken six wickets in his two outings at a strike rate of 17.8.

