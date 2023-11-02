South Africa: Church Refuses to Leave Land Earmarked for a Much-Needed School in Philippi

SANCO leaders told GroundUp that they've had several meetings with the pastor and church members in a bid to get to leave the land amicably. They were told that the church was given permission to use the land and it decided to build a brick-and-mortar structure there.

"During our first meeting, the church pastor claimed that he first wanted an eviction notice in order to move while they are occupying the land illegally. This is when the meeting got chaotic," he said. Mkhangelwa said the church had been given numerous warnings to remove the building.

She said that the church building is also illegal because it did not apply to the City of Cape Town for building rights on that land. Ward 35 Councillor Mboniswa Chitha confirmed that the church must be removed immediately."The church members should have gone to the municipality for permission. Instead they continued to build a brick hall in secret."

South Africa Headlines Read more: ALLAFRİCA »

