South Africa calls for UN force to protect civilians in Gaza

South Africa has long been an advocate for peace in the region, likening the plight of Palestinians to its own under the apartheid regime that ended in 1994.

In calling for a protection force, South Africa has gone further in its support for the Palestinians than most nations, some of which have called for a ceasefire or the opening of a humanitarian corridor to allow aid into Gaza.

Israel has tightened its blockade and bombardment of Gaza since Hamas gunmen stormed into Israel on Oct. 7 and killed some 1,400 people. Palestinians in Gaza reported fierce "Entire generations of families have been wiped out in Gaza over the last three weeks," the foreign ministry said in a statement. headtopics.com

A member of the Palestinian community in Johannesburg had 25 family members killed in an Israeli air strike on Monday morning, the statement said, while family members of a senior Palestinian diplomat in South Africa were killed in their apartment building the day before.

"The numbers of non-combatants killed, especially the numbers of children killed, requires that the world to show that it is serious about global accountability," the statement said. Medical authorities in Gaza said on Sunday 8,005 people had been killed in the three-week war. Reuters was not able to independently confirm the figures. headtopics.com

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has previously offered to help mediate in the conflict. South Africa also said earlier this month that its foreign ministerBased in Johannesburg, Nellie reports on general, economic and political news across sub-Saharan Africa. She previously spent six years in Dakar covering West and Central Africa. A U.S. national, she studied journalism and international affairs at Sciences Po, Paris.

South Africa Headlines Read more: ReutersAfrica »

South Africa: Today’s latest news and headlines, Monday, 30 October 2023In the latest news in South Africa on Monday, 30 October, Security personnel apprehended bogus doctor Matthew Lani. Read more ⮕

With record ocean temps, is the Great Barrier Reef facing catastrophe?South Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

SpaceX to Support Internet Communications With International Organizations in GazaSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Druze Member of Knesset to Sputnik: We Will Fight Like Any IsraeliSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Police investigate a murder case after the body of a 31-year-old man recovered with multiple injuriesSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Welkom rapist on the runSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕