The Johannesburg High Court has given Parliament two years to"cure the defects" in the Basic Conditions of Employment Act and the Unemployment Insurance Fund Act.

The ruling has to be confirmed by the Constitutional Court, and the Minister may still note an intention to apply for leave to appeal it. However, in the meantime, Judge Sutherland has ruled that all parents are entitled to four months"parental leave" and, if they contribute, to UIF benefits.

With regards to children born via surrogacy, the Act guarantees leave for the genetically linked parent, however it says nothing about the surrogate. He said the applicants argued that this was unconstitutional in that it was unfair discrimination and violated the dignity of all parents. headtopics.com

The judge said from a deconstruction of the policy choices made in the Act, it could be inferred that the framers had a particular perspective of a family and had excluded"other modalities" which were no less legitimate.

The first irrationality, the judge said, was the provision of a ten-week period of leave for commissioning and adoptive"mothers", rather than a 16-week period leave provided for a birth mother.

