South Africa Anticipates Snowy Bliss as Heatwave Takes a Backseat in Most Parts

South Africans can expect a cold and snowy weekend as a snow-bearing cold front approaches, bringing delight to those experiencing a heatwave

Meteorologists forecast a significant temperature drop starting from Friday, accompanied by heavy rains- This weekend will bring a pleasant change for some parts of South Africa currently experiencing heatwaves as a snow-bearing cold front is expected in most parts of the country, withon YouTube, Meteolorogist Annette Botha said, temperatures are expected to drop drastically starting from Friday going into early next week, with heavy rains expected.

She added that there is the likelihood of light snow over bordering areas of Lesotho, the Free State, Mpumalanga, andSouth Africans showed great enthusiasm for the approaching cold front, some calling it a break from the heatwave in most parts of the country."I saw snow in December years ago at Merino- Inn Motel in Colesberg. Everyone laughs when I say it. They probably think I am simple at my age. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: brieflyza »

South Africa: World Bank Development Loan to Bring Change to Coal-Dependent South Africa?The World Bank Board has announced in a press release that a U.S.$1 billion Development Policy Loan (DPL) has been offered to support the government's efforts to promote long-term energy security and a low carbon transition. Read more ⮕

South Africa: Rugby World Cup Final - South Africa Progress Faces Huge TestSouth Africa taking on New Zealand is the final die-hard rugby fans were hoping for. Rucks and mauls aside, the Springboks have tackled bigger demons since the sides met in the 1995 final. Read more ⮕

South Africa tops the list of wealthiest countries in AfricaBillionaires, centi-millionaires and millionaires - South Africa has it all and has even topped the list of wealthiest countries in Africa. Read more ⮕

Over Half of US Voters Believe Government Doing 'Too Much'South Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

USAID to Sponsor the AlphaExpo Mini-Accelerator and Startup Pitch Competition at the 10th Africa Fintech Summit in Lusaka, ZambiaSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Turkey's Erdogan: 'Oh, Israel, you can't escape'South Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕