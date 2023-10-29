South Africa: ANC-Led Government to Blame for Killing of Amakhosi in KZN

The IFP, as the Official Opposition in the KZN Legislature, believes that the ANC-led provincial government in KwaZulu-Natal is to blame for the killing of Amakhosi. This, after Inkosi Siphamandla Khumalo of the Amantungwa Traditional Council in Utrecht (Emadlangeni) was shot and killed, along with his wife. Their four-year-old child survived. The incident happened in Kingsley between Blood River and Dundee on Sunday, 29 October.
It had been stated that this was a pilot project for three to six months, but nothing was said about how the R11.5 million would be spent. Further, what happens after this pilot project has run for six months? How will Amakhosi be protected?
During the swearing-in of government office bearers, a massive phalanx of praetorian security guards and vehicles stand at the ready. Why then, does government fail to provide protection for Amakhosi? We appreciate that the question of the cost of VIP protection for Amakhosi - including implementation, which includes training of personnel - may be raised. headtopics.com
In the past, each and every clan had its own systems in place for the protection of Amakhosi, but government decided to discard these systems, and now it is failing to protect Amakhosi. Further, no monetary reward is offered for information that could lead to the arrest of the killers of Amakhosi. We have also called for a Commission of Inquiry into the killing of Amakhosi, however, our calls fell on deaf ears.
The Premier must take practical action in the fight against those killing Amakhosi, instead of holding another futile Izimbizo. We are tired of government merely sending condolences whenever an Inkosi is killed. Once the Inkosi is buried, government forgets about their safety, and only wakes up again when another disaster strikes. headtopics.com