South Africa: ANC Hopes to Capitalise On Zuma's KZN Popularity to Turn Back the Political Tide and Win Over Voters

The ANC's declining support has alarmed its provincial leaders to such an extent that they have called in the party's disgraced former president, who remains popular despite the weight of all his court battles and the corruption allegations against him.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) hopes to boost its chances of winning elections in the province by capitalising on the popularity of former president Jacob Zuma and other party elders. This reliance on the man who epitomises the party's descent into State Capture, patronage and corruption flies in the face of its efforts to clean up its act under President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The main reason the provincial leadership of the ANC wants Zuma as a frontman in their 2024 election campaign is because they believe no one has the political and popular clout in KZN that Zuma maintains."President Zuma is the most popular figure in our province - can those people fill a hall then criticise him?" said Mndebele. headtopics.com

The wily 81-year-old was sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of court after failing to appear before the Zondo Commission. He is also facing multiple corruption charges related to the 1990s Arms Deal.). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material,, representing a diversity of positions on every topic.

AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 500 news and information items daily from over 100 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Johannesburg, Nairobi and Washington DC. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: allafrica »

South Africa: IFP Benefits From ANC Own Goals in KZNIt is almost understandable why a chunk of the voters in KwaZulu-Natal are moving away from the ANC. Read more ⮕

RWC 2023: Siya Kolisi Hopes Springboks Win Will Lift Spirits Amid Economic Strain in South AfricaSiya Kolisi's message after the Springboks' 2023 RWC triumph reveals the cup's significance for South Africa. The captain hopes the win uplifts the nation's spirit. Read more ⮕

Russia Repels 4 Attacks by Ukraine in South Donetsk Direction in Past DaySouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

‘Predator-proof’ husbandry could help curb human-leopard conflict in Nepal: StudySouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Police investigate a murder case after the body of a 31-year-old man recovered with multiple injuriesSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Welkom rapist on the runSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕