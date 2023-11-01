South Africa amends Eskom debt relief, making loans interest-bearing

But in the medium-term budget policy statement presented on Wednesday, the treasury said the government would convert the loans to interest-bearing from interest free to "better reflect the cost of this arrangement".If Eskom fails to comply with conditions, the finance minister may reduce amounts to be paid to the utility in future, an Eskom debt relief amendment bill showed.

As of the end of September, only 16 billion rand of the 78 billion rand debt relief for 2023/24 had been disbursed to Eskom, the treasury said.

