In the 1970s and 1980s, pine trees growing in various forestry plantations in South Africa's Western Cape province began to die in patches. These trees succumbed to a mysterious root disease and the patches expanded gradually. Spontaneous regrowth of seedlings in the patches died dramatically.. Its name - plant (phyto) destroyer (phthora) - reveals its power to cause harm; the pathogen is known to cause disease in almost 5,000 different plants.

Doubts lingered, though. Most Leptographium species are not known to act as primary disease agents and so L. serpens was most likely not able to cause the disease. Other fungi were also found within the roots of the diseased trees but could not be identified at the time due to a lack of more advanced techniques.

Fast forward to 2023 and a new character enters the mystery: DNA sequencing. This modern technology did what wasn't possible a few decades ago, allowing our team of molecular mycologists We sequenced the samples' DNA to reveal their unique genetic code. By comparing this code against genetic databases, it was possible to figure out exactly what was causing the tree disease. And so, more than four decades after the disease was first described, the pathogen was finally identified as Rhizina undulata. L. serpens, the long time primary suspect, was finally exonerated.to cause tree disease and death, mainly in Europe.

One potential clue to the trigger may lie in the soil in which these trees were planted. Known as Table Mountain sandstone, this soil is sandy and acidic. Acidic soilin the laboratory to encourage R. undulata growth. This naturally occurring acidity may have been the nudge the pathogen needed to infect the pine trees. It is also possible that the fungus was activated by heat radiating from the quartz rocks that are common in the areas in which the dying trees were planted.

Our work is also a testament to the timeliness of scientific progress and the importance of patience. This story could only be fully unravelled when more advanced techniques were developed. It shows the power of modern technologies to solve historical problems. This underlines the need for continued investment into research and the development of new tools, both in South Africa and worldwide.

