Sonos to Release New Headphones and TV Set-Top Box

Sonos, known for its smart speakers and sound bars, is set to release a new headphone model priced at $400 in April. The company also plans to introduce a TV set-top box by the end of 2024. Additionally, Sonos is developing new amplifiers, in-ceiling speakers, a higher-end TV sound bar, subwoofers, and updates to its portable Roam speaker and Era 100 speaker for businesses. The CEO aims to revive sales and drive growth for the company.





TechCentral » / 🏆 8. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Niger: Authorities Putting Rights At RiskPress Release - Release Those Arbitrarily Held, Ensure Free Expression, Curtail Violence

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

NSYNC to release new music after more than 20 yearsNSYNC has reunited for a song on Dreamworks’ 'Trolls Band Together' soundtrack.

Source: ewnupdates - 🏆 30. / 53 Read more »

Sundowns release dazzling new kit ahead of AFLSundowns release dazzling new kit ahead of AFL

Source: KickOffMagazine - 🏆 36. / 51 Read more »

Barca Place Gigantic Release Clause In Wonderkid's New ContractHaving just extended the contract of the latest wonderkid out of their famed La Masia youth academy, Barcelona have placed a staggering release clause in his deal.

Source: Soccer_Laduma - 🏆 22. / 63 Read more »

Save the date: Nadia Nakai finally confirms much-awaited new music releaseNadia Nakai had the streets buzzing when she shared the release date and album cover for her latest single 'Back In'. The rapper's fans said they can't wait.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Man City Star 'Inserts' Barca-Only Release Clause In New ContractA Manchester City star has reportedly had a release clause that can only be triggered by Barcelona inserted into his new contract with the English club.

Source: Soccer_Laduma - 🏆 22. / 63 Read more »