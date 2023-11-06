Sonia Mbele addresses physical altercation allegations on social media

Sonia Mbele took to social media to address allegations of a physical altercation over a man, stating that she was attacked by a couple. She described feeling traumatized and humiliated, asserting that she and her producer friends left the situation peacefully but were still mistreated by the couple. South African fans expressed sympathy for Sonia, urging her to focus on her life and disregarding the actions of Uyanda and her man.

South Africa Headlines Read more: BRİEFLYZA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BRİEFLYZA: Sonia Mbele and Uyanda Mazibuko Allegedly Fight Over a Man at Famous Johannesburg Night Club'Blood & Water' actress Sonia Mbele and Uyanda Mazibuko were allegedly involved in a fistfight over Zama Tshabalala at Saints Club in Johannesburg.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »

CİTY_PRESS: New vehicle options for the average South African salary rather bleakPersonal Finance | New vehicle options for the average South African salary rather bleak

Source: City_Press | Read more »

NEWS24: South African Footballer Bonginkosi Ntuli Passes AwayBonginkosi Ntuli, a South African footballer, has passed away due to cancer. He started his career with Golden Arrows and was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer recently.

Source: News24 | Read more »

2OCEANSVİBE: Do South African Universities Produce Billionaires?South African and global news updates with a twist. 2oceansvibe is South Africa’s biggest solely owned online news platform with local and world news updates.

Source: 2oceansvibe | Read more »

REUTERSAFRİCA: South African rand stable after week of gainsThe South African rand was little changed in early trade on Monday against a weaker dollar as recent U.S. economic data fuelled expectations that the Federal Reserve is done hiking interest rates.

Source: ReutersAfrica | Read more »

MYBROADBAND: Best payroll software for South African businessesThese are some of the best payroll software providers available to South African businesses.

Source: mybroadband | Read more »