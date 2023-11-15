Somerset West-based Beauty Chantell Davis Advances in Mrs Universe SA Pageant

Somerset West-based beauty Chantell Davis is one step closer to the Mrs Universe SA crown as she recently secured her place as a finalist in the pageant while clinching the award for 'Best in Interview'. Chantell Davis, who was announced as one of the top 10 finalists in the Mrs Universe SA 2024 pageant in October, believes that pageantry can be a form of ministry that not only plays a pivotal role in uplifting women, but also in helping them see beauty within themselves.

The mother of twins steals not only the limelight when she ambles across the runway, but she is also grounded in her Christian faith. However, life has not always been rosy for Davis, who has battled drug abuse, was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome—a hormonal disorder causing enlarged ovaries with small cysts on the outer edges—and had to witness the separation of her parents, while also being in a state of confusion about what career path to follow. 'I grew up in a typical household where my parents got divorced when I was a teenager

