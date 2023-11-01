Some Rea Vaya bus services remain suspended in Johannesburg

“The affected routes include trunk (T1), complimentary (C1, C2, C3 and feeder buses (F1, F2, F3, F4 & F5),” the City announced.CITY OF JOHANNESBURG EXPLAINS THE CAUSE OF THE BUS SUSPENSION “There has been a delay in the payment process and the City has since paid Piotrans by yesterday, 31 October 2023. Services were expected to resume today, Wednesday 1 November 2023,” the City explained the issue.

The City further said it regrets the disruption of services and continue to engage with the bus operating company for the services to return to normal. “We will continue to provide regular feedback on services to passengers through the City’s internal communication platforms, face book & twitter.

The City apologises for the inconvenience caused by the disruptions of Rea Vaya Phase 1A services,” the City said.THE HISTORY OF THIS BUS TRANSIT IN JOBURG The Rea Vaya bus network was introduced in 2009 as a new transport network that hopes to connect parts of the city that were previously difficult to navigate with the existing public transport systems

The network is particularly useful for tourists wishing to travel through the city centre without a car, according toFurthermore, the Rea Vaya Bus Rapid Transport System (BRT) boasts traffic-beating bus lanes and special enclosed bus stops with raised platforms and security staff.

