Somalia, IMF reach preliminary deal on $100 mln in new funding

"However, despite the progress achieved, Somalia faces significant challenges ahead, including those stemming from economic, social, security, and climate risks," Laura Jaramillo, who headed a team that conducted a review on Somalia, said in a statement.

"Growth is currently insufficient to reduce widespread poverty, address large social needs, and create sufficient jobs for the youth. Somalia is highly vulnerable to climate shocks that hurt growth and hinder poverty reduction efforts."

Somalia's government has been fighting the al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group since 2006. The group, which aims to overthrow the government, has been carrying out frequent gun and bomb attacks that also target peacekeeping troops supporting the government.

The country has also over the years experienced bouts of drought and floods that have led to thousands being displaced.

